    CMF’s French-led Combined Task Force 150 Seizes $34 Million in Illegal Narcotics at Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    CMF’s French-led Combined Task Force 150 Seizes $34 Million in Illegal Narcotics at Sea

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – A French navy ship working with Combined Maritime Forces seized about $34 million worth of illegal drugs from a stateless vessel while operating in the international waters of the Indian Ocean, Nov. 4. (Courtesy Asset)

    Drugs
    Combined Maritime Forces
    5th Fleet
    Combined Task Force 150
    CMF

