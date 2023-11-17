MANAMA, Bahrain – A French navy ship working with Combined Maritime Forces seized about $34 million worth of illegal drugs from a stateless vessel while operating in the international waters of the Indian Ocean, Nov. 4. (Courtesy Asset)
CMF’s French-led Combined Task Force 150 Seizes $34 Million in Illegal Narcotics at Sea
