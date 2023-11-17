Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 01:39
    Photo ID: 8129549
    VIRIN: 231116-N-JS660-1176
    Resolution: 4206x2366
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    Transit
    Underway
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT