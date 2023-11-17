Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 01:39
|Photo ID:
|8129535
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-JS660-3165
|Resolution:
|3733x2100
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT