Rain or Shine, We Fly

A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), lifts off during flight quarters aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

