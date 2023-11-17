Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain or Shine, We Fly [Image 7 of 11]

    Rain or Shine, We Fly

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Sgt. Kaylee Cason, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), supervises a preflight inspection on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 01:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    Marines
    USS Somerset
    LPD 25
    VMM 165

