Marines assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), conduct a preflight inspection on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2023. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 01:44 Photo ID: 8129517 VIRIN: 231115-N-JS660-3100 Resolution: 4761x2678 Size: 7.25 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain or Shine, We Fly [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.