Pacific Partnership 2024; Republic of Marshall Islands Graphic

Infographic illustrating the accomplishments of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Republic of the Marshall Islands mission stop Nov. 18, 2024. (U.S. Navy Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin ArnoldHendershot)
|11.18.2023
|11.18.2023 00:08
|8129487
|231118-N-VT331-1001
|2592x1728
|672.88 KB
|Location:
|MAJURO, MH
|0
|0
