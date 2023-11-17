Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 7 of 10]

    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (November 17, 2023) High school students from various public schools on the Virginia peninsula interact with employers during a Career Fair for Those with a disability. This annual event was coordinated by the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) for members of the public and military families. This annual event was held at the Warwick Community Center, where FFSC Yorktown Educators provided a variety of workshops for attendees. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet with potential employers in the region and receive information about various careers in a multitude of disciplines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 21:35
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    This work, NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Career Expo

