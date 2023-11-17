Newport News, Va. (November 17, 2023) High school students from various public schools on the Virginia peninsula interact with employers during a Career Fair for Those with a disability. This annual event was coordinated by the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) for members of the public and military families. This annual event was held at the Warwick Community Center, where FFSC Yorktown Educators provided a variety of workshops for attendees. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet with potential employers in the region and receive information about various careers in a multitude of disciplines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 21:22 Photo ID: 8129470 VIRIN: 231117-N-TG517-3666 Resolution: 3470x2696 Size: 1.42 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 16 of 16], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.