Newport News, Va. (November 17, 2023) Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) Educators from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown FFSC conduct a dress for success and interviewing skills workshop for high school students enrolled in various public schools on the Virginia peninsula. This particular workshop was part of the larger Career Expo for Those with a Disability, which is an annual outreach and education opportunity for military families and members of the community. This annual event was held at the Warwick Community Center, where FFSC Yorktown Educators provided a variety of workshops for attendees. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet with potential employers in the region and receive information about various careers in a multitude of disciplines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8129459 VIRIN: 231117-N-TG517-8265 Resolution: 3062x2305 Size: 841.36 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.