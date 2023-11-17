Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 2 of 6]

    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (November 17, 2023) Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) Educators from the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown FFSC conduct a dress for success and interviewing skills workshop for high school students enrolled in various public schools on the Virginia peninsula. This particular workshop was part of the larger Career Expo for Those with a Disability, which is an annual outreach and education opportunity for military families and members of the community. This annual event was held at the Warwick Community Center, where FFSC Yorktown Educators provided a variety of workshops for attendees. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet with potential employers in the region and receive information about various careers in a multitude of disciplines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8129456
    VIRIN: 231117-N-TG517-4516
    Resolution: 4490x3225
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown Fleet & Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students
    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a career expo for area high school students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Career Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT