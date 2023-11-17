2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, helps pass one of the first turkeys during Team McChord’s annual Operation Turkey Drop at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023. There were 293 turkeys donated by the Air Force Association Washington State Chapter, Pierce Military and Business Alliance, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and the Religious Support Office to provide to Airmen in time for Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

