DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) senior enlisted advisor, watches multiple F-22 Raptor aircraft conduct a flyover during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day is observed in the United States to honor military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023