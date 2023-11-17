DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) senior enlisted advisor, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Brannen, DPAA deputy director of operations, stand with other service members and veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Service members and veterans stood up during the ceremony to be recognized for their service to the United States armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

