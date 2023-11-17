U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) senior enlisted advisor, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Brannen, DPAA deputy director of operations, stand with other service members and veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Service members and veterans stood up during the ceremony to be recognized for their service to the United States armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8129356
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-CB366-1090
|Resolution:
|5704x3808
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
