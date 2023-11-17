DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Brannen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director of operations, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, DPAA senior enlisted advisor, sit in attendance alongside other guests during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day is observed in the United States to honor military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

