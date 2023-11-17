Personnel from various honor guards present flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Service members, veterans and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony to pay tribute to military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8129354
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-CB366-1046
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
