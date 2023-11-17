Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Personnel from various honor guards present flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Service members, veterans and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony to pay tribute to military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 8129354
    VIRIN: 231111-F-CB366-1046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony
    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony
    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony
    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony
    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony
    DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Punchbowl
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT