DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

Personnel from various organizations come together to pay tribute for service members during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Leadership from the POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) attended the ceremony and laid a DPAA wreath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

