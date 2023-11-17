Personnel from various organizations come together to pay tribute for service members during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Leadership from the POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) attended the ceremony and laid a DPAA wreath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8129353
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-CB366-1031
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT