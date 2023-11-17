DPAA Leadership Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Anthony Worsley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) senior enlisted advisor, middle left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Brannen, DPAA deputy director of operations, middle right, listen to a guest speaker during a Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. Veterans Day is observed in the United States to honor military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

