Team McChord Airmen with the 62d Aerial Port Squadron pose for a group photo alongside members of the Air Force Association Washington State Chapter and Pierce Military and Business Alliance after carrying out Operation Turkey Drop at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023. Operation Turkey Drop is an event in which the community, local businesses and leadership from around JBLM give out turkeys to Team McChord Airmen and their families in celebration of Thanksgiving.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8129346 VIRIN: 231116-F-PC602-1282 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.