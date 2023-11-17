JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director Speaks at Military Affairs Council

Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, provides a defueling update to the Military Affairs Council of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US