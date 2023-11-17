Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director Speaks at Military Affairs Council

    JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director Speaks at Military Affairs Council

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, provides a defueling update to the Military Affairs Council of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 19:09
    Photo ID: 8129331
    VIRIN: 231117-M-OV505-1034
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director Speaks at Military Affairs Council, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    red hill
    defueling
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT