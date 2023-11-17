Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM [Image 4 of 11]

    2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team McChord Airmen line up to participate in Operation Turkey Drop at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023. Operation Turkey Drop is an event in which the community, local businesses and leadership from around JBLM give 293 turkeys to Team McChord Airmen and their families in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    This work, 2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Thanksgiving
    Air Mobility Command
    Holiday
    Team McChord
    Operation Turkey Drop 2023

