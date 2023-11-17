Team McChord Airmen line up to participate in Operation Turkey Drop at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023. Operation Turkey Drop is an event in which the community, local businesses and leadership from around JBLM give 293 turkeys to Team McChord Airmen and their families in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8129308 VIRIN: 231116-F-PC602-1053 Resolution: 4711x3135 Size: 4.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Operation Turkey Drop takes flight at JBLM [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.