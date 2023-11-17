Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport Sailor of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4]

    NUWC Division, Keyport Sailor of the Quarter

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    CAPT Clint Hoskins, Commanding Officer, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, presented the Fourth Quarter Sailor of the Quarter award to ND2 Ryan Perin during a presentation Nov. 17, 2023 at the Keyport Dive Locker.

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Sailor of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

