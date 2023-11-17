CAPT Clint Hoskins, Commanding Officer, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, presented the Fourth Quarter Sailor of the Quarter award to ND2 Ryan Perin during a presentation Nov. 17, 2023 at the Keyport Dive Locker.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8129207
|VIRIN:
|231117-N-FC622-1005
|Resolution:
|4864x3891
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Sailor of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
