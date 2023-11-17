Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Government Shipbuilders Council (GSC) at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Nov. 16. To improve the way U.S. government does business in ship acquisition and ship maintenance, Secretary Del Toro underscored the council’s mission to address common and singular challenges among those that contract in shipbuilding; identify opportunities to leverage each organization’s resources to maximize government savings in costs, time and resources; share best practices and lessons learned; and support strategic decision making to strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 8129102 VIRIN: 231116-N-JG078-1104 Resolution: 3764x2117 Size: 5.7 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Leads Inaugural Meeting of the Government Shipbuilders Council (GSC) [Image 4 of 4], by CAPT Patrick Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.