    SECNAV Del Toro Leads Inaugural Meeting of the Government Shipbuilders Council (GSC) [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Leads Inaugural Meeting of the Government Shipbuilders Council (GSC)

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Evans 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Government Shipbuilders Council (GSC) at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Nov. 16. To improve the way U.S. government does business in ship acquisition and ship maintenance, Secretary Del Toro underscored the council’s mission to address common and singular challenges among those that contract in shipbuilding; identify opportunities to leverage each organization’s resources to maximize government savings in costs, time and resources; share best practices and lessons learned; and support strategic decision making to strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base.

