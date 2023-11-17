Richmond, Va. (November 16, 2023) Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Major General Craig Crenshaw, USMC (Ret.) provides some legislative updates during a Virginia Military Advisory Council meeting at the Virginia War Memorial on November 16, 2023. The VMAC was created as an advisory council to the Governor and executive branch of state government to maintain a collaborative, communicative, and coordinating relation between the Commonwealth and the leaders of each military installation located in Virginia. The VMAC holds quarterly meetings to explore issues impacting quality of life for service members and their families, relations between the installations and surrounding civilian communities, as well as effects of encroachment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

