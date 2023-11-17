Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Military Advisory Council Meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Virginia Military Advisory Council Meeting

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Richmond, Va. (November 16, 2023) Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Major General Craig Crenshaw, USMC (Ret.) provides some legislative updates during a Virginia Military Advisory Council meeting at the Virginia War Memorial on November 16, 2023. The VMAC was created as an advisory council to the Governor and executive branch of state government to maintain a collaborative, communicative, and coordinating relation between the Commonwealth and the leaders of each military installation located in Virginia. The VMAC holds quarterly meetings to explore issues impacting quality of life for service members and their families, relations between the installations and surrounding civilian communities, as well as effects of encroachment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 14:42
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    This work, Virginia Military Advisory Council Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia Military Advisory Council

