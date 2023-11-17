Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:21 Photo ID: 8128718 VIRIN: 231117-D-D0482-1111 Resolution: 1624x914 Size: 335.84 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Share Their Favorite Holiday Stories for a Chance to Win $3,000 in Prizes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.