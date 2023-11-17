Captain Traci Dubuqe, an aeromedical technician from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, treats a dummy during a training exercise October 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dubque was in charge of leading more junior airmen as they worked together to conduct the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 8128679 VIRIN: 231015-F-JE574-1241 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.58 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.