    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3]

    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training

    MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Traci Dubuqe, an aeromedical technician from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, treats a dummy during a training exercise October 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dubque was in charge of leading more junior airmen as they worked together to conduct the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

