    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 2 of 3]

    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron turn a mannequin over during a training exercise on Oct. 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. The exercise involved realistic wounds and training equipment to simulate a true combat casualty care enviornment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 8128678
    VIRIN: 231015-F-JE574-1224
    Resolution: 5803x3861
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    casualties
    934th Airlift Wing
    aeromedical technician
    934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    Regions Hospital

