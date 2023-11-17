Airmen from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron turn a mannequin over during a training exercise on Oct. 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. The exercise involved realistic wounds and training equipment to simulate a true combat casualty care enviornment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8128678
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-JE574-1224
|Resolution:
|5803x3861
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Major pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training
