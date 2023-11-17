Airmen from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron turn a mannequin over during a training exercise on Oct. 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. The exercise involved realistic wounds and training equipment to simulate a true combat casualty care enviornment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova