    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    2231115-N-SW048-1132 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 15, 2023) Chief Legalman Danielle Greeley, left, a native of Portland, Maine, is presented the Judge Advocate General Corps Senior Enlisted Leadership Award by Vice Adm. Del Crandall, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 15, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

