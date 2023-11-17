Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 1 of 3]

    Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Mario Terrazas Hernandez, aeromedical technician at the 934th Airlift Wing, simulates listening to breathing during a training exercise October 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. The training exercise simulated live casualty care in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 8128676
    VIRIN: 231015-F-JE574-1168
    Resolution: 5828x3878
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Major pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training

    casualties
    934th Airlift Wing
    aeromedical technician
    934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    Regions Hospital

