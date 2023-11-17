Airman 1st Class Mario Terrazas Hernandez, aeromedical technician at the 934th Airlift Wing, simulates listening to breathing during a training exercise October 15, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. The training exercise simulated live casualty care in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8128676
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-JE574-1168
|Resolution:
|5828x3878
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Major pain: Airmen team up with local hospital for medical training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT