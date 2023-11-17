Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 29 of 32]

    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 303rd Fighter Squadron, 442nd Fighter Wing, drop bombs on the northern impact area at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 13.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 8128479
    VIRIN: 230914-A-UY387-1059
    This work, A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Air Force
    Thunderbolt
    Fort McCoy

