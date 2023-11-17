A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 303rd Fighter Squadron, 442nd Fighter Wing, drop bombs on the northern impact area at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 13.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 11:45
This work, A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS
