The Marshalling

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Andrew Schon, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a KC-135 aircraft out of the parking spot towards a taxiway to being the local training mission, Nov. 8, 2023, near Pittsburgh. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8128198
|VIRIN:
|231108-Z-EY983-1028
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|14.94 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
