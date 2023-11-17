Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marshalling [Image 6 of 6]

    The Marshalling

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Andrew Schon, a crew chief assigned to the 171st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a KC-135 aircraft out of the parking spot towards a taxiway to being the local training mission, Nov. 8, 2023, near Pittsburgh. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

