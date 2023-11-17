Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corrosive Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    Corrosive Maintenance

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Master Sgt. Patrick Hoffman, an aerospace propulsion specialist (jet engine mechanic), assigned to the 171st Maintenance Squadron, adds preservative oil to a KC-135 engine in preparation of engine washes, Nov. 8, 2023, near Pittsburgh. Engine washes are necessary to prevent corrosion within the engine from flying in salty environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    This work, Corrosive Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW

