Corrosive Maintenance

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Master Sgt. Patrick Hoffman, an aerospace propulsion specialist (jet engine mechanic), assigned to the 171st Maintenance Squadron, adds preservative oil to a KC-135 engine in preparation of engine washes, Nov. 8, 2023, near Pittsburgh. Engine washes are necessary to prevent corrosion within the engine from flying in salty environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

