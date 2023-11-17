Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touchdown

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, prepares for landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport after completing local training mission, Nov. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 8128195
    VIRIN: 231107-Z-EY983-1016
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touchdown [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW

