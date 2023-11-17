A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, prepares for landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport after completing local training mission, Nov. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
