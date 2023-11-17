Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepare for Landing [Image 2 of 6]

    Prepare for Landing

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, prepares for landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport after completing local training mission, Nov. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 8128194
    VIRIN: 231107-Z-EY983-1013
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare for Landing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepare for Landing
    Prepare for Landing
    Touchdown
    KC-135 Engine Wash
    Corrosive Maintenance
    The Marshalling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT