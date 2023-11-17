Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve leader promotes honoring veterans through employment [Image 8 of 8]

    Army Reserve leader promotes honoring veterans through employment

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, focused on the importance of hiring veterans in the civilian sector during the 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Nov. 11. The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office collaborates with organizations that can assist Soldiers with civilian employment opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

