Army Reserve leader promotes honoring veterans through employment

Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, focused on the importance of hiring veterans in the civilian sector during the 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Nov. 11. The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office collaborates with organizations that can assist Soldiers with civilian employment opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

