NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 17, 2023)

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Washington Kivairu, Master Chief Master-at-Arms Dionisio Caronan and Air Traffic Controlman 1st Class David Sudbeck, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pick up trash during a base cleanup on Nov. 17, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:09 Photo ID: 8127975 VIRIN: 231117-N-EM691-1113 Resolution: 5417x3611 Size: 977.54 KB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Base Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.