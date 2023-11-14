Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Postal Service at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP Postal Service at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 15, 2023)
    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Madai Lopez-Esqueda and Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Alonso Rodriguez, both assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, sort mail and packages bound for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and forward-deployed ships operating in the region on Nov. 15, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, is a tenant command at NSA Souda Bay that provides logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Military Sealift Command, and Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 8127822
    VIRIN: 231115-N-YD328-1145
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Postal Service at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

