NAVSUP Postal Service at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, sort mail and packages bound for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and forward-deployed ships operating in the region on Nov. 15, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, is a tenant command at NSA Souda Bay that provides logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Military Sealift Command, and Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

