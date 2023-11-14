U.S. Navy Sailors care for a mock mass casualty patient exhibiting agitated behaviors as part of an exercise aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while transiting the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 16, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8127803
|VIRIN:
|231116-N-AU520-1014
|Resolution:
|2160x1438
|Size:
|401.4 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USNS Mercy Mass Casualty Exercise, by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT