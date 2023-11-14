USNS Mercy Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Navy Sailors care for a mock mass casualty patient exhibiting agitated behaviors as part of an exercise aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while transiting the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 16, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

