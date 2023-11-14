Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Mass Casualty Exercise

    USNS Mercy Mass Casualty Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Sailors check the status of a a mass casualty mock patient as part of an exercise aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while transiting the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 16, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 04:54
    Photo ID: 8127802
    VIRIN: 231116-N-AU520-1010
    Resolution: 2160x1438
    Size: 461.37 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Mass Casualty Exercise, by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mercy
    USNS Mercy
    T-AH 19
    PP24
    PP24-1

