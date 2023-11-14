Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of State visits ROK

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 8, 2023. Blinken held bilateral talks Nov. 9 with ROK Foreign Minister Park Jin and met with top security officials in Seoul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, US Secretary of State visits ROK, by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Osan
    Antony Blinken

