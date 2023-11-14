Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise

    GUAM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    BARRIGADA, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) - Personnel from Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Andersen Air Force Base F&ES, and the Guam National Guard joined local government agencies for a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Barrigada, Nov. 15. The exercise provided an opportunity for the agencies to train and work together to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:31
    Photo ID: 8127681
    VIRIN: 231115-N-LS152-1897
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise
    Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Joint Exercise
    Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT