Military, Local Agencies Partner for Joint Exercise

BARRIGADA, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) - Personnel from Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Andersen Air Force Base F&ES, and the Guam National Guard joined local government agencies for a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Barrigada, Nov. 15. The exercise provided an opportunity for the agencies to train and work together to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

