    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force train on Combat Town

    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force train on Combat Town

    COMBAT TOWN, CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 00:32
    Location: COMBAT TOWN, CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Raid
    Combat town
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF

