31st MEU Maritime Raid Force train on Combat Town

A U.S. Marine with the maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security during a simulated raid on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

