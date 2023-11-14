Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity [Image 3 of 3]

    McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The new prayer and meditation room at the base Chapel Sep. 7, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The prayer and meditation room provides a space for members of various faiths to exercise their faith and take advantage of the different amenities such as yoga mats, prayer mats, prayer beads, rosaries, devotional books, meditation books, and miniature Zen gardens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 8127162
    VIRIN: 230907-F-GC264-5767
    Resolution: 7756x5171
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    diversity
    well-being
    Resiliency
    prayer
    22 ARW

